Blair William & Co. IL Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $164.21.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

