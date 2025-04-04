Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,882 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

