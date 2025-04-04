Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,782 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 61,218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,943,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,645,000 after acquiring an additional 844,237 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,637,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,034,000 after acquiring an additional 802,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,493,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

