Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,183 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,195,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.