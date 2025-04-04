Blair William & Co. IL Sells 65,475 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Redfin worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.56. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,968.40. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Redfin

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.