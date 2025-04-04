Blair William & Co. IL Sells 687 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,607 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

