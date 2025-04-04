Blair William & Co. IL Sells 764 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,385 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,172 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $13.18 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.