Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,959 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 260,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 195,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

