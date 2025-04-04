Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,872 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -270.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

