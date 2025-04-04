Blair William & Co. IL Takes $799,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,187.98. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

