Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.15. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

