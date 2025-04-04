Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,293 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Confluent were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,207,000 after purchasing an additional 599,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 107,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,860,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Confluent by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 1,176,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $20,061,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,579,101.38. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $68,781.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,765.70. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Trading Down 12.1 %

CFLT opened at $21.20 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.