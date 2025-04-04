Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

