Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $129.43

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.43.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

