Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Brown & Brown worth $73,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $124.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

