Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

