Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.17% of Choice Hotels International worth $344,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.