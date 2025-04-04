Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$9.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:CHR opened at C$19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.91 million, a P/E ratio of -32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$24.08.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer Colin Copp bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,197.60. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.