CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $8.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T
CI&T Stock Performance
Shares of CINT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.68 million. CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
