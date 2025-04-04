CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $8.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CI&T by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CI&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.68 million. CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

