CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $305,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,200,796.12. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.