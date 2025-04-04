Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

COGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

COGT opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.67. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

