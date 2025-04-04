Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

