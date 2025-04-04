Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.74% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,918,000. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. GG Group Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $60.27 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $319.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

