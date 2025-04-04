Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $57.64 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,456.66. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,222. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after purchasing an additional 227,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

