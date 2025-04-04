Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 147 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,230,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,858,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,523,000 after acquiring an additional 415,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 3.9 %

FERG opened at $158.42 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $152.52 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.