Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. UBS Group lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

