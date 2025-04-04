Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Qorvo by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.