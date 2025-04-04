Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

