Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 369 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

