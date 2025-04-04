Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,252.58. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

