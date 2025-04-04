Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,009,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

