Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,581,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1,131.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 278,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,186 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.9 %

TNET stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TriNet Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.