Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.