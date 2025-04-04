Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUVL opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVL. UBS Group raised Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $319,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,965.12. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,543.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,260.16. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,464 over the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

