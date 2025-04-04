Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Albany International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Albany International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Albany International Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of AIN opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.52 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

