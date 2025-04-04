Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $765,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,517,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 658,977 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 43,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 89,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

