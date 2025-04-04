Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patrick Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,920. This trade represents a 7.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.