Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,284,000 after buying an additional 1,130,558 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 851,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

