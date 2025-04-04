Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 530,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $29.55 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 683.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

