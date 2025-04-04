Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,333,000 after purchasing an additional 586,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,867,000 after buying an additional 291,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after buying an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 817,518 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

