Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,116,000 after purchasing an additional 649,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,456,000 after buying an additional 404,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,179,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 113,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MGRC opened at $107.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.