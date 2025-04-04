Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 242,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $13,530,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 2,856,101 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.