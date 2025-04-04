Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. The trade was a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

