Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.