Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after acquiring an additional 355,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 386,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253,705 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,736,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 175,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 334.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

