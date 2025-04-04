Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AZZ by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NYSE AZZ opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

