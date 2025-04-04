Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %
BWIN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82.
Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWIN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.
View Our Latest Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Baldwin Insurance Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.