Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

BWIN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWIN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

