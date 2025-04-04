Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Down 7.0 %

GFF opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.40. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

