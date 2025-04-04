Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in FOX by 136.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in FOX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $47.90 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Company Profile



Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

