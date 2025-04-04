Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NHI opened at $73.82 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

